At least nine killed in knife attack near Suriname’s capital Paramaribo
At least nine people, including children, were killed in a knife attack near Suriname’s capital, Paramaribo, on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing the India Today.

Authorities said the victims included five minors and were among the attacker’s children and neighbours.

Suriname’s Police said the suspect, a man, tried to assault officers who responded to the scene and was injured during his arrest. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital.


