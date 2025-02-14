At least six workers killed in construction site fire in South Korea

Six workers died and seven others were injured in a fire at a hotel construction site in the South Korean southeastern port city of Busan on Friday, authorities said.

The fire started at the Banyan Tree hotel under construction at approximately 10:50 a.m., presumably from insulating material loaded near a swimming pool on the building's first floor, according to the Busan firefighting headquarters, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Firefighters rescued those trapped inside using helicopters, but six were later pronounced dead. Fourteen others were safely rescued from the roof, while more than a hundred workers evacuated.

"We're currently searching the interior of the building," a firefighting official said. "Police and the local government are determining the exact number of workers (who were inside)."

Authorities raised the fire response level to Level 2 of the three-tier system amid concerns over rising casualties.

Hundreds of workers were reportedly near the site when the fire broke out.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok ordered the mobilization of all available personnel and equipment to assist in the rescue efforts.

"Ensure thorough search and rescue operations to prevent any casualties while prioritizing the safety of firefighters," Choi said.

