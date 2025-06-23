Athletic Club Bilbao signs Robert Navarro

+ ↺ − 16 px

Athletic Club Bilbao on Monday confirmed its first arrival ahead of the next La Liga campaign with the signing of forward Robert Navarro, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The 23-year-old arrives on a free transfer after spending a season with Mallorca and has signed a five-year contract until the end of June 2030 as Athletic prepares to return to the Champions League after finishing fourth in La Liga last season.

Navarro can play across the front and will provide cover for Oihan Sancet and also Nico Williams, who is currently being aggressively pursued by FC Barcelona for the second consecutive summer.

Athletic issued a statement on Sunday, criticizing the vandalization of a mural of Nico and his brother Inaki, saying that defending the club means "acting with respect and to not react to provocation and lose your good manners."

