Trump warns Iran of 20 times harder strike on Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Monday, saying any attempt to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a response “twenty times harder” than previous U.S. strikes.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the U.S. would target vulnerable sites in Iran, potentially crippling the country’s ability to rebuild. “Death, Fire and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!” he added, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Trump framed the warning as a protective gesture for global trade, highlighting benefits for China and other nations reliant on the Strait for oil shipments. “This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait,” he said.

The president’s statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, where control over critical shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz could impact global energy markets.

