Australia holding largest joint air combat training exercises

Australia is hosting the largest joint air combat training exercises, which began Friday in the country's Northern Territory.

Held biennially, Exercise Pitch Black focuses on large force employment missions involving numerous international aircraft, the Royal Australian Air Force said in a statement.The exercises will conclude on Aug. 2.This year's event is the largest in its 43-year history, featuring 20 participating nations, over 140 aircraft, and 4,435 personnel.The Philippines Air Forces personnel and aircraft are participating in the exercises, which also marks the first time the Southeast Asian nation has deployed its air assets to an international exercise outside of its territory.

News.Az