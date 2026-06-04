Iran says Bushehr nuclear plant hit record 80 billion kWh in electricity output

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Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has generated 80 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, marking a milestone in the country’s civilian nuclear energy programme.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), announced the achievement on Wednesday, saying the record was reached despite years of external pressure, threats and challenging regional conditions, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to Eslami, the production of 80 billion kilowatt-hours of nuclear electricity has saved the equivalent of 131 million barrels of crude oil or 21.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

He said the country’s only nuclear power plant has maintained safe and stable operations throughout its years of service.

Eslami added that the operation of the Bushehr plant has prevented the emission of 86.3 million tonnes of environmental pollutants over the years.

He described the achievement as another milestone for Iran’s nuclear industry and a symbol of the country’s self-reliance, technological capability and resilience.

According to Press TV, the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is Iran’s only operational nuclear power facility and plays a key role in the country’s electricity generation sector.

The United States and Israel reportedly targeted areas surrounding the facility several times during their war against Iran in March, raising concerns about the safety of civilian nuclear infrastructure, it said, adding that despite the attacks, the plant continued operating while adhering to international safety standards and maintaining uninterrupted electricity production.

News.Az