American Airlines cuts 6 routes over rising jet fuel costs

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American Airlines has joined a growing list of carriers temporarily reducing routes as the ongoing war in Iran drives up jet fuel costs, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The airline said on Wednesday that it has adjusted its schedules for “select routes” in August and September.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the changes were made in response to elevated fuel prices, adding that the affected routes are not being permanently discontinued.

“American is not suspending any routes indefinitely as part of this adjustment,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The temporarily suspended routes include: Los Angeles to Cleveland, Los Angeles to Columbus, Los Angeles to Pittsburgh, Los Angeles to Washington Dulles, Charlotte to Ontario, and Charlotte to Sacramento.

Industry analysts say jet fuel typically accounts for around 25% to 30% of an airline’s total operating costs. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has tightened global oil supplies, pushing up fuel prices and increasing operating expenses for airlines. In response, some carriers have raised fares or introduced fuel surcharges, while others have reduced or suspended less profitable routes.

American Airlines said it will accommodate affected passengers by rebooking them on alternative flights or offering refunds.

The carrier is not alone in taking such measures. Delta Air Lines has increased baggage fees, citing “evolving global conditions.” Meanwhile, European carriers KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Lufthansa have also announced route adjustments due to rising jet fuel costs.

News.Az