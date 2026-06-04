China slams US for fueling ideological confrontation

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Beijing on Thursday called on the US to “stop inciting ideological confrontation” and “interfering in China’s internal affairs” after Washington issued a statement marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing urges the US to honor its commitment to respecting China and the Chinese people, and to refrain from using democracy and human rights as a pretext for interference in China's domestic matters, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Her comments came after Marco Rubio issued a statement on Wednesday commemorating the 37th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

“No amount of censorship can erase the past. Those who sacrificed to uphold their unalienable rights of free expression and peaceful assembly will be vindicated someday,” Rubio said.

In response, Mao stated that the Chinese government had long ago reached a “clear conclusion” regarding what she described as the “political disturbance” that took place in the late 1980s.

She characterized the US statement as “erroneous,” saying it distorted historical facts, vilified China’s political system and development path, and interfered in the country’s internal affairs. Mao also expressed Beijing’s “strong deplorement and firm opposition” to the remarks.

“No country or force in the world can stop the Chinese people from forging ahead,” she added.

The 1989 protests began on April 15 and were forcibly suppressed on June 4, when the Chinese government deployed military forces to regain control of Tiananmen Square.

According to official figures, nearly 300 people were killed and around 7,000 were injured, including soldiers.

Relations between China and the United States deteriorated significantly in the aftermath of the crackdown.

News.Az