Australia reaffirms commitment to AUKUS despite US review

The Australian government said on Thursday that it remains committed to the AUKUS security deal despite the U.S. launching a review of the pact.

The Pentagon on Wednesday confirmed that the U.S. Department of Defense has commenced a review of AUKUS to ensure that the Biden-era deal is "aligned" with President Trump's agenda.

Responding to the announcement, Australian Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said Thursday that it was "natural" for the Trump administration to review the pact, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We are committed to AUKUS and we look forward to working closely with the U.S. on the review," he said in a statement.

Speaking later on Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio, Marles said that he is "very confident" that Australia will receive submarines under the security pact, which was signed in 2021.

Marles earlier in June met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Singapore where Hegseth asked for Australia to lift defense spending to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product as soon as possible.

Albanese brushed off the request and said in a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra on Tuesday that defense spending would only be decided by Australia.

Albanese is expected to meet with Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G7 summit in Canada.

