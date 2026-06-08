Xi says China-North Korea ties are at a 'historical point'

Xi says China-North Korea ties are at a 'historical point'

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Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that ties between China and North Korea are at a “new historical starting point,” News.Az reports, citing BBC.

He also stated that both countries are “shouldering new missions of the times.”

Xi Jinping received a colourful welcome during his visit to Pyongyang, marking his first trip to North Korea in seven years.

He was welcomed on a red carpet by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju. The reception also included a guard of honour and crowds waving both Chinese and North Korean flags.

News.Az