Australia records first death from Japanese encephalitis in almost three years

New South Wales, a southeastern Australian state, has recorded its first Japanese encephalitis death in almost three years following confirmation a man who contracted the mosquito-borne disease had died.

The man in his 70s from Sydney's northern suburbs passed away on February 23, the first person to die with JE in NSW since May 2022, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

NSW Health said in a statement on Tuesday the man died in a Sydney hospital where he had been receiving care for JE since early February.

Authorities believe the man likely acquired JE in January while in the NSW Murrumbidgee region on a holiday.

"NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones," the statement said. Since the first case of JE was detected in NSW in 2022, there have been three confirmed deaths in the state. NSW Health further said a woman aged in her 60s, who lives in the state's north, was currently in hospital after also contracting JE. "She likely acquired the infection on her rural property in Tenterfield Shire and is receiving care in hospital," the statement said. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions in order to avoid mosquitoes, including using repellent to exposed skin, avoiding being outdoors during peak times for mosquitos such as dawn and dusk and using insecticide sprays.

