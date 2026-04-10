Special Coronation Street episode holds dark twist for Theo and Todd

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Todd Grimshaw faces a violent final showdown with abusive husband Theo in Special Coronation Street.

The harrowing domestic abuse storyline in Special Coronation Street is reaching an explosive climax as Todd Grimshaw finally finds the courage to stand up to his toxic husband Theo Silverton, News.Az reports, citing METRO.

After months of physical and emotional torment that reduced the once-witty Todd to a terrified wreck, a special standalone episode will see him report the assaults to the police and reveal the extent of his suffering.

The walls are closing in on Theo as his true nature is exposed to the residents of the Cobbles. Having been fired by Gary Windass and outed as a narcissist by George Shuttleworth, the sinister scaffolder is now a pariah in Weatherfield. However, the stakes remain life-threatening because Theo is also hiding the dark secret that he left Billy Mayhew to die at the scene of the Corriedale crash out of pure jealousy.

As Theo prepares to flee for a new job in Belfast, he plans to drag a reluctant Todd with him to ensure his total isolation. The tension peaks during a secret meeting between Todd and Sarah Platt that is interrupted by a desperate Theo. Fans are left wondering if this nightmare will end with Theo behind bars or if his final act of control will lead to a tragic exit in a coffin.

News.Az