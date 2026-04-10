IRGC denies involvement in reported Gulf region strikes

In an official statement on Thursday night, the IRGC said: “The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have not launched any missiles at any country during the ceasefire hours until now,” News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The IRGC was responding to a series of unverified reports circulated by various media outlets over the past few hours alleging Iranian attacks on targets in the Persian Gulf region.

The statement repeated: “We would like to inform you that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have not launched any missiles at any country during the ceasefire hours until now.”

The IRGC added that if such reports proved accurate, “it is undoubtedly the work of the Zionist enemy or the United States,” which it accused of staging provocations and false flag operations to destabilise the region and undermine the ceasefire.

Emphasising Iran’s stated policy of transparency, the IRGC said: “If the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran hit any target, they will boldly announce it in an official statement, and any action that is not in the statements made by the Islamic Republic of Iran has nothing to do with us.”

The statement said the clarification was intended to counter what it described as attempts by hostile media networks to fabricate narratives against Iran at a sensitive time. It also said Iran remained committed to the ceasefire, while accusing Israel of continued aggressive actions across West Asia.

The IRGC reaffirmed what it described as the readiness of Iranian armed forces to defend national sovereignty and regional stability, while blaming external actors for any destabilising activity in the Persian Gulf region.