Iran denies reports of officials’ trip to Pakistan for talks with US

Tasnim News Agency, quoting a well-informed source on Thursday night, said that neither Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi nor Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has left the Islamic Republic, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Both officials, it said, remain in Tehran and are continuing their duties amid ongoing regional developments.

The source told Tasnim that reports claiming an Iranian negotiating team had arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with the United States were “completely false”.

He added that “as long as the United States does not fulfil its commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon and the Zionist regime continues its attacks, negotiations are on hold”.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that an Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad late on Thursday.

Iran’s Fars News Agency also categorically denied the report, saying Tehran has “no plans to attend peace talks with the American side until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon”.

Citing a knowledgeable source, Fars dismissed claims of any Iranian negotiating delegation travelling to Islamabad, stressing that no such visit had taken place. This position aligns with the statement issued by Tasnim.

According to Press TV, the “unfounded rumours” appear intended to create confusion and undermine Iran’s position. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s mediation efforts in the region, while stressing that any engagement must meet Tehran’s conditions for what it describes as a just and lasting resolution to the “imposed conflicts”, rather than temporary arrangements that ignore root causes.