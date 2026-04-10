Lady Gaga and Doechii team up for Prada 2 soundtrack

Lady Gaga and Doechii team up for Prada 2 soundtrack

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Lady Gaga and Doechii have teamed up on a new song for The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack.

Earlier this week, producers released the final trailer for the highly anticipated comedy-drama, in which Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 feature, News.Az reports, citing MN.

The trailer featured a snippet of a brand-new track from Gaga - real name Stefani Germanotta - and the Denial Is a River star, born Jaylah Hickmon, titled Runway.

And on Thursday, the full track - inspired by the fictional fashion magazine at the center of the movie plot - was released.

It's unclear whether a music video is in the works.

The catchy tune includes the lyrics, "No matter what, you gotta strut," and "You were born for the runway".

Runway was co-written by Gaga and Doechii, as well as some of the music superstar's Die With a Smile collaborators, including the likes of Bruno Mars, Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II, and Andrew Watt.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to open in theatres on 1 May.

Previously, Gaga praised Doechii, 27, in an interview for British Vogue published last July.

"You don't often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That's Doechii to me," the 40-year-old gushed.

News.Az