Queensland MP Jimmy Sullivan found dead in Brisbane
Source: ABC News
Queensland independent MP Jimmy Sullivan has been found dead in Brisbane, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Police said they were called to an address in Stafford about 10.15pm yesterday where a man's body was found.
They said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
Sullivan had an accident and fell over, passing away from his injuries.
In May last year, Sullivan was removed from the Labor caucus and forced to sit on the crossbench due to personal issues.
It was the last move by the party after a turbulent six months for Sullivan, starting when police were called to his house over an alleged domestic incident the day after the state election.
The matter was dismissed after a court appearance but the LNP didn't let it drop in parliament.
Sullivan accused the LNP of a lack of decency, as Labor MPs raised concerns privately.
"I thank my leadership team for giving the time and space to address my health issues," Sullivan said at the time.
He explained in parliament that he was dealing with post-traumatic stress connected to the birth of his second daughter, and the death of his first daughter who was stillborn at 35 weeks.
By Nijat Babayev