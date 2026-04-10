Myanmar leader calls for ASEAN reset

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar’s newly installed president Min Aung Hlaing has said his government faces significant challenges ahead while pledging to restore relations with Southeast Asia and strengthen ties with the regional bloc ASEAN.

In an address to parliament, he said the government’s priorities would include peace, political stability, and economic development, alongside efforts to attract foreign investment and boost agriculture, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The president said Myanmar would seek to “enhance international relations” and restore normal engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), marking a notable diplomatic signal following years of regional isolation.

Myanmar has been largely excluded from high-level ASEAN meetings since the 2021 military coup, which triggered widespread international condemnation and internal conflict.

Min Aung Hlaing’s appointment as president last week formalised his transition from military leadership to a civilian-style role, following an election widely criticised by Western governments and opposition groups as lacking credibility.

Critics argue the political changes are designed to preserve military influence under the appearance of democratic reform.

In his speech in Naypyitaw, the capital, the president said the government would pursue a roadmap based on democracy and federalism, while acknowledging the country’s ongoing instability.

He also pledged to focus on long-term planning, economic recovery, and governance reforms, though Myanmar remains deeply affected by conflict and political fragmentation since the 2021 coup.

News.Az