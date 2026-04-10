Canada turns to AI to improve severe weather forecasting

The department said the use of AI is aimed at enhancing public safety, improving emergency preparedness, and giving Canadians more time to respond to high-impact weather conditions, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, AI models can analyze decades of atmospheric data from entire continents within minutes, learning weather patterns more efficiently than traditional approaches.

The hybrid system is expected to improve the prediction of extreme events such as strong winds and heatwaves.

Officials said that with the new model, six-day forecasts could reach the current accuracy level of five-day forecasts, while also improving large-scale prediction performance. This advancement may allow major weather systems to be identified 8 to more than 24 hours earlier than before.

Over the past year, scientists and meteorologists at Environment and Climate Change Canada have been testing the hybrid model extensively, running it alongside traditional forecasting systems to evaluate its performance under Canadian weather conditions.