Australia's North Queensland on alert as heavy rains persist

A severe weather warning remains in place for parts of north-west Queensland, where heavy and locally intense rainfall could trigger dangerous, potentially life-threatening flash flooding, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Authorities have cautioned that the conditions pose a significant risk to cattle and other livestock.

Late Saturday, a separate severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas spanning north, north-west and far north Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts daily rainfall totals of 100 to 150 millimetres in the north-west, with isolated areas possibly receiving up to 220mm. The downpour is set to continue through the weekend, with communities north-west of Mackay having already recorded around half a metre of rain over the past week.

The bureau warned that further heavy rainfall over saturated ground could worsen flooding.

“That could produce further flash flooding and that water could end up in the rivers and we could see some of those eastern rivers have their levels really start to climb again,” senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.

Northern parts of the state have endured a week of persistent heavy rain, with 300 to 400mm recorded near Townsville. Central Queensland has also been affected, including areas around Richmond and Hughenden, where more than 100mm has fallen in the past seven days.