Australia says Netanyahu's government is isolating Israel after visa cancellations

Australia has described Israel’s decision to cancel the visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority as "unjustified."

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Israeli decision is an "unjustified reaction" to Australia's move to recognise Palestine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

She reaffirmed her country’s stance to continue to work with partners and contribute international momentum to a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages.

Her statement came after Israel cancelled visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority on Monday, in response to Australia’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state and ban the entry of a far-right Israeli politician.

Wong vowed that her country will safeguard their communities and protect all Australians from hate and harm. On Monday, the Australian government cancelled the visa of the chairman of the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, MK Simcha Rotman, barring him from entry to the country for three years over his open support for displacing Palestinians from Gaza and calling Palestinian children Israel's "enemies.”

In November 2024, Australia denied a visa to former Israeli Interior and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked over her support for illegal settlement building in the occupied West Bank. Australia is set to recognise Palestinian statehood next month at the UN General Assembly. Several countries, including France, the UK, Malta, Canada, and Portugal, have announced plans to recognise the Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly meetings in New York in September. The recognition comes as Israel has continued a brutal assault on Palestine’s Gaza, killing over 62,000 people since October 2023. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

