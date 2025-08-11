Australia to recognize Palestinian state at UN in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly next month, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday. The move follows similar commitments by France, Britain, and Canada, adding to growing international pressure on Israel.

Albanese said the decision aims to “contribute to international momentum towards a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of hostages.” He emphasized that recognition is contingent on assurances from the Palestinian Authority that Hamas will have no role in any future state, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering, and starvation in Gaza,” Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

The announcement comes days after Albanese criticized Israel’s plan to assume military control of Gaza, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies — including settlement expansion and opposition to Palestinian statehood — undermine peace prospects.

The recognition plan also aligns with Arab League calls for Hamas to end its rule in Gaza and with Palestinian Authority commitments to governance reforms, demilitarization, and holding elections. “This is an opportunity to isolate Hamas,” Albanese said.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters stated that Wellington will review its position on Palestinian recognition over the next month.

News.Az