Australia urges citizens to depart Iran due to violent protests

On Wednesday, Australia urged its citizens to leave Iran "as soon as possible" due to the ongoing protests in the country.

"Do not travel to Iran. If you're in Iran, you should leave as soon as possible," the government said, citing the "ongoing violent nationwide protests that may further escalate without notice," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Canberra also urged its citizens to avoid large public gatherings, demonstrations and protests as well as follow the advice of local authorities.

"Australians, including dual nationals, are at a high risk of being detained," it said.

"The security situation is volatile. If you remain in Iran despite our advice, you’re responsible for your own safety," it added, stating that the Australian Embassy’s operations are suspended.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry also advised its citizens against visiting Iran.

"In view of recent developments," Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice, it said in a statement, urging Indian citizens currently in Iran to "exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news."

Iran has been rocked by widespread protests in recent weeks amid a deteriorating economy and the rapid depreciation of the Iranian rial.

There have also been incidents of violence, with reports of several deaths, including those of protesters and police officers in different cities.

News.Az