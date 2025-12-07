Australian authorities urge thousands to flee New South Wales bushfires -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wildfires in Australia’s New South Wales have scorched thousands of hectares of bushland, forcing authorities to issue the highest-level evacuation warnings for thousands of residents in the country’s most populous state, News.Az reports, citing RTE.

The alert was for the Phegans Bay and Woy Woy area in the state's central coast region, with a population of more than 350,000 people, about 45km north of the state capital Sydney, Australia's largest city.

As many as 16 homes were lost as bushfires burned across the region, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

"Leave now if the path is clear towards Woy Woy," the state's Rural Fire Service said on its website.

A heatwave today in New South Wales, bringing temperatures of 42C, exacerbated fire risk in the area, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"Please look out for each other and follow advice fromauthorities," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

More than 50 bushfires were burning across the state late yesterday, the authorities said, including a blaze in the state's Upper Hunter area, also at the highest emergency rating, which had burnt through almost 10,000 hectares.

Authorities have warned of a high-risk bush fire season this Australian summer after several quiet seasons.

The "BlackSummer" fires of 2019-2020 destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

