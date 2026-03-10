North Korea warns US-South Korea of 'terrible consequences'

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea issued a stark warning after the US and South Korea launched their annual joint military drills. Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, said the exercises could destabilize the Korean Peninsula and pledged to strengthen the country’s deterrence capabilities.

“The muscle-flexing of hostile forces near our state’s sovereignty and security may cause unimaginably terrible consequences,” she said, adding that enemies should never test North Korea’s patience, will, or capability, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The Freedom Shield exercises, running 11 days, involve 18,000 troops and 22 field drills, significantly fewer than last year’s 51 drills.

North Korea routinely views these exercises as rehearsals for invasion and says it will counter perceived threats with overwhelming deterrent power.

