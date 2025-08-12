Australian court rules partly against Apple, Google in Epic Games case

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Australian federal court has found that the app stores operated by Apple and Google lack safeguards against anti-competitive behavior, marking a partial victory for Fortnite developer Epic Games.

The long-running legal battle—spanning multiple countries—centers on Epic’s claims that both tech giants charge excessive fees for app downloads and block alternative app stores. While the court concluded the companies had not intentionally breached the law, it agreed their practices limited competition, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Epic hailed the decision on X, announcing plans to bring the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to iOS in Australia, calling it “a win for developers and consumers.”

Apple welcomed the rejection of some of Epic’s claims but said it strongly disagreed with the court’s ruling on competition, insisting it faces “fierce competition” globally. Google also expressed disagreement with parts of the ruling, particularly over its billing policies, and is reviewing its next steps.

The full 2,000-page judgment has not yet been publicly released.

