Australian police investigating explosions, fire north of Sydney
Xinhua
Australian police are investigating several explosions and a building fire in north of Sydney, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The center of the city of Gosford, 50 km north of Sydney, was closed to the public on Thursday afternoon after the explosions and fire forced the evacuation of employees from two office buildings.
Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that emergency services were called to an office building on Donnison Street, Gosford at about 2:20 p.m. local time following reports of several explosions.
A short time later police were called to another building on the same street following reports of a fire.
"At the scene, police were told that a man entered the office before allegedly lighting a fire and fleeing the scene," NSW Police said.
A 54-year-old was treated by ambulances at the scene for smoke inhalation. No further injuries have been reported.
Fire and Rescue NSW said that 11 trucks and over 40 firefighters were deployed and contained the fire.
Michal Mantaj, a director of the law firm based in the building, told News Corp Australia newspapers that the fire was sparked when someone threw an incendiary device into the office.
"We ran for our lives," he said.
NSW Police said that detectives wish to speak with a man believed to be in his 60s who was seen in the area at the time of the incident.
