Austrian delegation views ongoing restoration work in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district

A delegation from the Austria-South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Austrian National Council visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

During the tour, the delegation observed the aftermath of Armenian vandalism in Aghdam and witnessed Azerbaijan's ongoing restoration work, News.Az reports.

The delegation's first stop was the Imarat Complex, which houses the palace of Panakhali Khan, the founder of the Karabakh Khanate. They also visited the nearby Imarat cemetery, the final resting place of many members of the Karabakh khan dynasty, including Ibrahimkhalil Khan, Mehdigulu Khan, and Khurshidbanu Natavan, an esteemed Azerbaijani poetess and Mehdigulu Khan’s daughter. Unfortunately, like other historical and cultural sites in the liberated territories, the Imarat Complex and cemetery suffered vandalism at the hands of Armenian occupants.

Next, the delegation visited Aghdam's Juma mosque, constructed in 1868. The mosque had been desecrated, burned, and repurposed as a cattle barn during the Armenian occupation. They were informed that the ongoing restoration of the mosque is being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), provided detailed information about Aghdam's history and outlined current and future projects aligned with the First State Program on Great Return and the Aghdam city master plan.

Finally, the Austrian delegation visited the Aghdam Convention Center as part of their tour.

News.Az