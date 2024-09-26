Austria’s far-right party leads in polls ahead of parliamentary elections

Austria’s far-right party leads in polls ahead of parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The far-right, xenophobic Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) is leading in the latest polls ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

The poll, conducted by the Institute for Demoscopy and Data Analysis on Sept. 23, showed the FPO ahead with 27%, followed by the ruling Austrian People's Party (OVP), with 25%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In third place is the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO) with 21%. The Greens and the New Austria and Liberal Forum Party (NEOS) follow in fourth place with 9%.According to a survey published in May of this year on the statistics website Statista.com, the three most important issues in the parliamentary elections are social security (65%), asylum/migration (57%) and climate/environmental protection (38%).The FPO stands for a particularly tough asylum and migration policy and is constantly raising this issue.The party was founded in 1956 by Anton Reinthaller, a former Nazi Party member and SS officer.The FPO became the strongest force in Austria in this year's European Parliament elections. It was the first time since the Second World War that an extreme right-wing party came first in an election.

News.Az