AZAL aircraft operating on Nakhchivan-Baku route returns to airport of departure

The captain of the AZAL aircraft, which operated flight J2-256 on the Nakhchivan-Baku route, decided to return to the departure airport for technical reasons, News.az reports citing the press service of AZAL.

The plane landed at the International Airport in Nakhchivan at 20:20 (GMT+4).

During the flight delay, passengers will be provided with everything necessary, in accordance with the rules of the airline.

