AZAL and Buta Airways suspends all flights to Russia

Azerbaijan Airlines and Buta Airways will suspend all flights to the whole of Russian territory from 08:00 on March 6, 2022, News.az reports.

AZAL says lack of full insurance coverage during international flights creates unreasonable risks for citizens of our countries, airlines, and other legal entities.


