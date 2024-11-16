AZAL, CarbonClick explore strategies to reduce carbon emissions in aviation

Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), met with Dave Rouse, CEO of CarbonClick.

During the meeting in Baku, the significance of reducing carbon emissions was once again emphasized by both partners, News.Az reports, citing the AZAL's press service.The heads of both companies discussed steps to reduce carbon emissions and make flights more sustainable, as well as explored new opportunities for collaboration.During the bilateral meeting, Rzayev noted the importance of fulfilling the commitment to protect the planet and contribute to building its sustainable future in cooperation with CarbonClick and expressed his satisfaction that passengers can now easily and transparently reduce their impact on the environment during the flight.Mr. Rouse, in turn, while commenting on the cooperation, mentioned that the goal is to take serious steps to prevent global warming and live in a world free from climate change. According to him, this partnership will enable AZAL passengers to reduce the impact of their travel on the environment and provide the process with simple, transparent, and reliable results.Since the beginning of October, AZAL has launched a program together with CarbonClick to allow passengers to offset their carbon emissions, integrating this voluntary initiative into the flight booking process. Through this program, each AZAL passenger can support green projects in several countries, reducing the environmental impact of their travel.The cooperation between AZAL and CarbonClick enables significant steps towards reducing the carbon footprint and promoting sustainable travel, while also providing passengers with an opportunity to engage more closely with environmental issues.

