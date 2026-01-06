AZAL crew stops security incident on Prague-Baku flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 5, the crew of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight from Prague to Baku prevented a security incident at Prague International Airport.



An unauthorized person tried to enter the aircraft before the flight, violating safety protocols. The crew successfully stopped the individual from boarding, ensuring the safety of passengers and the flight, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Airport security and law enforcement authorities are investigating the incident in coordination with AZAL.

