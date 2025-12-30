Azerbaijan urges Russia to deliver on crash compensation pledge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has called for the prompt implementation of Russia’s commitment to provide compensation and ensure accountability for the December 25, 2024 crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft. An agreement to this effect was reached between President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025.

The issue was raised during a meeting initiated by the Azerbaijani side in Moscow on Tuesday between Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the meeting, Mustafayev underscored the importance of the swift implementation of the agreements reached in Dushanbe, particularly President Putin’s statement that “Russia will do everything necessary to provide compensation in such tragic cases, and the actions of all officials will be duly assessed.”

The two sides also discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and assessed the political outcomes of 2025.

Mustafayev noted that bilateral relations in recent years had been overshadowed by the tragic crash of the AZAL plane and stressed that the Dushanbe meeting between the two presidents marked an important step toward normalising bilateral relations.

The AZAL aircraft, operating a Baku–Grozny flight, was hit by a Russian air defence missile while approaching Grozny Airport and subsequently crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

News.Az