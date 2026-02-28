AZAL halts several flights amid tensions in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to restrictions imposed on airspace following events in the Middle East, flights by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) to Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Tel Aviv have been suspended.

Passengers can return or exchange their tickets for these destinations without any penalties, according to AZAL's press service, News.Az rpeorts.

Flights to Nakhchivan continue to operate according to the schedule.

AZAL continues to closely monitor the current situation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety. Passengers will be promptly informed of any possible changes. For further information, passengers can contact the airline via email at callcenter@azal.az

News.Az