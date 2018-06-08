AZAL launches Moscow-Lankaran direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opening of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) direct flights on the Moscow (Russia)-Lankaran (Azerbaijan)-Moscow route took place in Moscow at the Vnukovo International Airport on June 8.

Director General of the Vnukovo International Airport Vasily Alexandrov, Sales Director of the Vnukovo International Airport Maksim Shishko, Deputy Executive Director of AZAL Jamil Manizade, and Adviser to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Samir Sharifov took part in the press conference held on the occasion of the flight opening, according to AzVision.

During the press conference, it was noted that the Moscow-Lankaran-Moscow flight promotes the further development of tourism in both countries and the increase in the number of business trips.

Vasily Alexandrov noted the significant role of AZAL in the development of the airport. He said that compared to last year, the passenger traffic of the Vnukovo International Airport grew 20 percent and will reach 20 million passengers by the end of the year, adding that AZAL played an important role in this.

The flights will be operated every Friday on Airbus A320 aircraft. Touching upon the further increase in the number of flights, Jamil Manizade said that if passengers show high interest in this direction, this issue will be considered in the summer of 2019.

The Moscow-Lankaran-Moscow flight will be operated according to the following schedule: planes will depart from the Vnukovo International Airport at 10:00 (GMT +3) and arrive at the Lankaran International Airport at 14:10 (GMT +4). Return flights from Lankaran will depart at 15:40 (GMT +4) and arrive in Moscow at 17:50 (GMT +3).

