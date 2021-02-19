AZAL starts ticket sales for Dubai flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan Airlines” announces the opening of ticket sales for the Baku-Dubai-Baku flights.

The flights will be launched on March 1 and will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays.

Given a favorable epidemiological situation, the flights on this route will be operated daily from March 19 to March 29.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline: www.azal.az.

For the Baku-Dubai flights:

- Passengers who need a visa to enter the UAE as well as those whose visa has expired should apply for it in advance.

The rules for entering the country during the pandemic are available on the website of the airline at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-dubai ;

- Download and register the “COVID-19 DXB Smart App” before arriving in Dubai;

- Get a negative COVID-19 test certificate (in printed form and in English). The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where passengers can pass the COVID-19 test is published on the airline’s website: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics.

Passengers of the Dubai-Baku flights should:

- check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan ;

- Get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The authenticity of the test result will be checked at the check-in counters at the departure airport by means of a special QRcode through the ALHOSN UAE mobile app (the application is available in the AppStore, Google Play, GalaxyStore and AppGallery), or through a certificate with doctor’s seal and signature which must also contain a QR code. The list of recommended laboratories in Dubai, where it is allowed to take the test for coronavirus infection, can also be found at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-dubai

Passengers of both routes should:

- make sure that the test result is valid for 48 hours before the flight departure;

- get acquainted with the special rules of transportation applied by AZAL during the pandemic at: https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U.

