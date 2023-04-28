AZAL to expand its fleet with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliners

+ ↺ − 16 px

AZAL and Boeing have reached an agreement on the supply of eight 787-8 Dreamliners. According to the agreement, to support the growth of the airline's long-haul fleet five of them are planned to be delivered until 2030 and the remaining three after 2030, News.Az reports.

The ultra-efficient liners will enable the airline to expand its route network and capacity to attract tourists to the country.

“The successful development of the country's civil aviation industry has become possible thanks to the continuous support and attention of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev,” said President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov. The signing of the contract with Boeing for the purchase of the modern wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner is an significant step in the modernization of the fleet and increasing the level of AZAL's flight operations.

Due to its flexibility, high range and fuel efficiency, Boeing 787 Dreamliner has enabled airlines to open more than 350 new non-stop routes. The new Dreamliner will enable Azerbaijan Airlines to expand its network in Europe, Asia and other regions.

“The 787 has helped position Azerbaijan Airlines as the leading carrier across Central Asia with the airplane’s flexibility and capability opening Azerbaijan up to increased tourism and economic growth,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “For more than 20 years we have enjoyed a tremendous partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines and this order for Dreamliners is a testament to the strength of our product family and the relationship between our companies.”

Azerbaijan Airlines is one of the largest airlines in Central Asia and operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Boeing 757, 767 and 787.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing designs, manufactures, provides services and systems to operate and maintain civil aircraft, spacecraft and defense products for customers in more than 150 countries.

News.Az