AZAL to open flights from Baku to Dushanbe

Buta Airways, a part of AZAL CJSC, opens flights from Baku to the capital of Tajikistan in May, News.Az reports.

From May 30, flights from Baku to Dushanbe and back will be operated 3 times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dushanbe is not only the capital, but also the largest city of Tajikistan, having oriental exoticism and Central Asian charisma.

Tickets for all scheduled flights of Buta Airways can be purchased on the official website of the airline www.butaairways.az or via mobile application.

News.Az