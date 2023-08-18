Yandex metrika counter

AZAL to resume flights to Geneva

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is resuming flights en route Baku-Geneva-Baku, AZAL told News.az.

Starting from September 30, flights in this direction will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Geneva, located in the heart of Europe, is one of the most popular tourist destinations. The resumption of AZAL flights to this unique city will allow passengers to enjoy beautiful sights, attend important business meetings and spend an unforgettable vacation.


