Azebaijan, Pakistan discuss promotion of trade ties, mutual investments
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Tuesday held a meeting with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar via video-conferencing.

The meeting focused on the promotion of trade ties and mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, News.Az reports.  

“During the video conference held with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, we expressed satisfaction with the successful partnership between our two countries,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.   

“We discussed the implementation of the economic cooperation potential between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as the broader promotion of trade relations and mutual investments,” he stated.


