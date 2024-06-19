Azerbaijan, UAE sharply scale up mutual investment in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of 2024, Azerbaijan invested $65.8 million in the economy of the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant increase of 2.9 times year-on-year, News.Az reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The share of Azerbaijan in the total investments in UAE’s economy rose from 7.8% to 19.9% during the reporting period.Meanwhile, the UAE invested $190.7 million in the economy of Azerbaijan during January-March of 2024, representing an increase of 3.5 times from the corresponding period of 2023.In the first quarter, the share of the UAE's in total investments into Azerbaijan’s economy grew from 3.6% to 12.6%.

News.Az