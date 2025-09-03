Azerbaijan, ADB discuss green, private sector ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed enhancing cooperation in key areas including economic diversification, private sector development, and green growth.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and ADB Executive Director Rachel Thompson, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

At the meeting, Azerbaijan emphasized the importance it places on its partnerships with international financial institutions, including the ADB. It was noted that the projects implemented in cooperation with the Bank have significantly contributed to the country's economic development.

The sides also exchanged views on ongoing economic reforms in Azerbaijan, the positive outcomes achieved, the favorable business environment, investment opportunities, and projects underway. They also explored prospects for further collaboration with the Bank.

