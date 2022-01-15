Azerbaijan administers over 27,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 27,376 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,345 citizens received the first dose, 2,739 – the second dose and 22,292 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,648,496 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,198,072 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,712,091 people - the second dose and 1,738,333 people booster dose.

News.Az