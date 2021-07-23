Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan administers over 4.4M COVID-19 vaccine shots

Some 45,734 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 23, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 13,720 citizens, and the second dose to 32,014 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,461,701 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,616,230 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,845,471 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.


