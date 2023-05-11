Azerbaijan agreed to Brussels meeting with Armenia: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan agreed to the Brussels meeting, which did not take place last year and is scheduled to be held in May on the initiative and with the participation of Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“As it is known, several meetings were held in Brussels last year between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia with the mediation of Charles Michel, President of the European Council. In December, it was Armenia which refused to participate in a meeting of the same format in Brussels, thereby hindering the process,” the spokesperson said.

“It should be noted that Azerbaijan agreed to the Brussels meeting, which did not take place last year and is scheduled to be held in May on the initiative and with the participation of Charles Michel, President of the European Council,” Hajizada stressed.

He said that at the same time, within the next meeting of the European Political Community in Chisinau, it was proposed to hold a meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the President of France and the Chancellor of Germany.

“Azerbaijan expressed that it is possible to participate in the informal meeting in Chisinau, as long as it will not replace and change the Brussels format. At the same time, given the lack of comprehensive information about the details of the meeting, there is no final consent on participation in the Chisinau meeting yet,” Hajizada added.

News.Az