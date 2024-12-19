News.az
Aykhan Hajizada
Tag:
Aykhan Hajizada
Baku responds to claims of Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson
04 Aug 2025-18:59
Azerbaijan questions Armenia’s commitment to peace process
26 May 2025-17:08
Baku slams Canadian foreign minister’s biased statements
25 Apr 2025-10:39
No reports of Azerbaijanis affected by Türkiye earthquakes, says Foreign ministry spokesman
24 Apr 2025-21:29
Official Baku responds to French FM
14 Apr 2025-14:26
Baku firmly denies anti-Azerbaijani claims by PACE President
12 Apr 2025-10:21
Baku slams unfounded allegations by Armenian FM
25 Mar 2025-20:59
Baku deplores groundless claims by French envoy to Armenia
24 Feb 2025-17:58
The MFA has stated that Pashinyan's claims are baseless and nothing more than mockery
26 Jan 2025-20:33
Azerbaijan slams US baselss claims as ‘clear example of double standards’
19 Dec 2024-15:42
