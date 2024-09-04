Azerbaijan aims for 1 million digital ID users by 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan aims to have 1 million citizens using digital IDs and 65% of the population equipped with basic digital skills by the end of 2026, the country’s deputy minister of digital development and transport, Samir Mammadov, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at an international conference titled "Paperless Government: Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation," News.Az reports.“To achieve these ambitious goals, we recognize that we as Ministry of Digital Development and Transport must equip every family with high-speed broadband internet. That is why we launched the “Online Azerbaijan” project,” he continued.“The project envisages extending broadband internet connectivity to all regions of the country by the end of 2024. The project involves the replacement of the existing ADSL copper connectivity with the latest GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology, including other broadband technologies,” the deputy minister added.

