Azerbaijan aims to boost non-oil exports to $5 billion by 2026: Agency

Azerbaijan’s National Export Strategy aims to export existing products to new markets in the short and medium term, and to introduce new products to new markets in the long term, said Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director at the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

He made the remarks at an event themed “Consultations with interested parties regarding non-tariff barriers during trade and the rules of trade in services”, which was held in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Hajili highlighted that Azerbaijan intends to increase non-oil exports by approximately 85 percent compared to 2021, targeting $5 billion by 2026.

