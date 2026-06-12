Multiple executions, prison sentences, arrests reported across Iran

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Iran has carried out multiple executions, issued prison sentences, and conducted arrests in recent days amid ongoing cases linked to drug offences, murder, national security accusations, and protest-related charges, according to reports from Iranian human rights organisations.

According to the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), two prisoners — Farhad Minaei, 40, from Borujerd, and Hossein Salehpour, from Shiraz — were executed on 9 June 2026 in Adelabad Prison on drug-related charges. Both had been arrested in separate cases around two to four years earlier and were later sentenced to death by judicial authorities, News.Az reports.

In Shirvan Prison, Keramat Mansouri, 53, from Baghan village in Shirvan County, was executed on 1 June 2026 after being convicted of murder. He had reportedly been arrested around five years earlier.

In Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan, Reza Ghanbarlou, 45, from Rasht, was executed on 9 June 2026 on drug-related charges following a conviction by a Revolutionary Court. HRANA also reported another execution in the same prison on the same date.

In Dizelabad Prison in Kermanshah, Dariush Ghobadi was executed on 9 June 2026 after being convicted of murdering four family members and a friend in an incident dated October 2023. Another execution in the same facility on the same date was also reported.

Alongside the executions, courts have also issued prison sentences linked to national security and protest-related cases. Ahmad Lajam Ourak, arrested during the 2026 nationwide protests in Izeh, was sentenced on appeal to two years and one day in prison for “disrupting public order” under Article 286 of the Islamic Penal Code. Part of the sentence was suspended for two years.

In another case, Pouria Amini was sentenced by the Revolutionary Court of Gonabad to eight years in prison, including five years for “assembly and collusion against national security”, two years for insulting the Supreme Leader, and one year for “propaganda against the system”. He had been arrested in January 2026 and later released on bail.

At the same time, HRANA reported that Shiraz-based poet Farnaz Jafarzadegan has been sentenced to imprisonment under electronic monitoring (ankle bracelet) and a two-year travel ban.

According to the ruling, she was convicted over activities including participation in a campaign opposing violence against women, appearing without mandatory hijab, opposing compulsory hijab, and opposing the death penalty. Parts of her poetry, writings, and literary criticism were also cited in the case as “spreading falsehoods” and “disturbing public opinion”, including works previously published with official authorisation.

HRANA said she was arrested at her home in Shiraz on 15 January 2026, held in solitary confinement at an undisclosed location for five days, and then transferred to Adelabad Prison. She was released after around 15 days on bail. Further details of her sentence are still being clarified.

Separately, the Hana Human Rights Organization reported that Mansour Qaderzadeh, a 43-year-old Kurdish citizen from Mahabad residing in Bukan, was arrested by security forces on 10 June 2026 and taken to an undisclosed location. He is reportedly accused of “collaboration with Israel”, though no formal charges or judicial details have been confirmed.

The same organisation also reported the killing of a Kurdish man, identified as Motaleb Kheybari, 33, in the Choman area near Baneh on 11 June 2026. According to the report, he was shot by government forces while collecting a natural substance in the area. Authorities have not publicly commented on the incident.

Rights groups say the cases reflect a broader pattern of executions, arrests, and lethal force in Iran, particularly in relation to protest activity and alleged national security offences. Iranian authorities have not responded in detail to the latest allegations.

News.Az