Why Aliyev’s message to Putin matters for Azerbaijan-Russia relations

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Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to all Russians on the occasion of your national holiday – Russia Day," President Aliyev said in his letter of congratulations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation are built upon centuries-old traditions of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect that bind our peoples together. It is with deep satisfaction that I note the active progression of our bilateral trade and economic interaction, alongside the expansion of interregional, cultural, and humanitarian ties," the head of state emphasized.

"I am firmly convinced that our joint efforts will continue to foster the development and strengthening of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and multi-faceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, for the benefit of our friendly peoples and nations," he stated.

"On this significant day, I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, robust health and continued success, and all citizens of Russia – well-being and prosperity," the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az